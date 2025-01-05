Pat Cummins-led Australian cricket team on Sunday defeated Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team in the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground by 6 wickets and won the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 by 3-1.

Following this defeat from Australia, India have already seen a retirement taking place in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin, while rumours about Rohit Sharma's exit from the longest format of the game have also intensified after he 'opted out' from Sydney Test.

The BGT 2024-25 series loss not only eliminated India from the World Test Championship final race, but a picture featuring India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, and Virat Kohli triggered a storm on social media.

With India waiting for the post-match presentation to start, Gambhir was seen hugging Kohli. This also kept some fans wondering if Kohli is about to make a retirement announcement about his future as well.

The image went viral and garnered over 381k views.

Here are a few comments: One wrote: "Fair to say @BCCI retains players based on the number of Instagram followers they have."

Another said, "Unity matter most. Gautam Gambhir is a true legend and he knows the value of a legend. Although Virat Kohli failed to score runs, but still hunger is there inside him. Whole India batting is floped , then stop focusing on the great Virat Kohli only."

A third commented, "Gambhir also knows that Kohli's first series in his career has gone bad, so he should be encouraged and not humiliated. On the other hand, look at Rohit, his entire career has gone bad."

"We all love Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but have to accept it’s time to move on. Indian cricket needs to be put first above individual egos," said the fourth.