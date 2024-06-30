Gautam Gambhir appointment as India head coach confirmed? BCCI President says ‘If he takes the job…’
As Rahul Dravid steps down, Gautam Gambhir is a top contender for India head coach. BCCI President suggested Gambhir has been offered the position, praising his experience across all three formats.
With Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach coming to an end after the T20 World Cup, a number of names were floated as potential replacements. The most prominent of these, however, was Dravid's former teammate and Kolkata Knight Rider mentor Gautam Gambhir. While many reports had suggested that Gambhir's appointment as head coach was all but confirmed, there had been no official word from the BCCI.