Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gautam Gambhir appointment as India head coach confirmed? BCCI President says ‘If he takes the job…’

Gautam Gambhir appointment as India head coach confirmed? BCCI President says ‘If he takes the job…’

Livemint

As Rahul Dravid steps down, Gautam Gambhir is a top contender for India head coach. BCCI President suggested Gambhir has been offered the position, praising his experience across all three formats.

Gautam Gambhir, former Indian cricket player and front-runner for team India's head coach, gestures during an event in Kolkata on June 22, 2024. Gambhir is in pole position to become India's next head coach after media reports said on June 18 that he was the only applicant for the high-profile post. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP)

With Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach coming to an end after the T20 World Cup, a number of names were floated as potential replacements. The most prominent of these, however, was Dravid's former teammate and Kolkata Knight Rider mentor Gautam Gambhir. While many reports had suggested that Gambhir's appointment as head coach was all but confirmed, there had been no official word from the BCCI.

However, in a recent interaction with news agency ANI, the BCCI president more or less confirmed that Gambhir has been offered the job of India coach. During the interaction, Binny said it would be good for Indian cricket if Gambhir took the job, given his experience as an all-rounder.

"Gautam Gambhir has got a lot of experience and if he takes the job it's definitely going to be a good thing for Indian cricket. He is experienced that's what India needs. India needs a coach who played the game, and he has played in all three formats of the game," Binny told ANI.

Notably, Gambhir had previously admitted that he would love to coach the Indian cricket team, stating that there is ‘no bigger honour’. In an interaction with PTI, Gambhir had said,“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,"

Earlier, it was reported that Gambhir had laid down five conditions for taking up the role of head coach, including complete autonomy over team selection and support staff, a separate team for Test cricket and the power to sack senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja if they don't perform in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gautam Gambhir's experience as a coach:

Notably, Gambhir has no coaching experience. However, he has been a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

During his two-year stint with LSG, the Lucknow-based franchise reached the play-off stage both years. Meanwhile, in his role as mentor for KKR this year, he helped the franchise lift the IPL 2024 trophy after a gap of 10 years.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!