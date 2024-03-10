Test cricket, the oldest format of cricket, has come under attack in recent years with governing bodies shortening the length of Test series while high-profile cricketers have preferred to represent their country in limited-overs matches or in the cash-rich T20 leagues. However, the Indian cricket board on Saturday unveiled a new incentive scheme to promote the culture of Test cricket in India, winning praise from around the world, including former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Under the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' - starting from the 2022-23 season - cricketers who play 75 per cent or more of scheduled Test matches will receive an additional incentive of ₹45 lakh per match. The scheme was announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he informed that the latest measure is aimed at providing financial growth and stability to the country's 'esteemed sportsmen'.

Cricket veterans hail Jay Shah's leadership:

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen seemed impressed by BCCI's recent move and noted that there is a need for more powerful leaders like Jay Shah who stand up for Test cricket. He wrote on X: "NOW WE TALKING! Highly commendable that @JayShah is doing his utmost to protect Test Cricket! We need the powerful leaders to stand up for Test Cricket like this! Thank you!,"

Meanwhile, Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir was also impressed by the new incentive scheme by BCCI and called it a ‘Great step’. Sharing his appreciation on X, Gambhir wrote, “Freedom from uncertainty is extremely important for performance! Great step!"

Rahul Dravid's take on new BCCI incentive scheme:

Indian coach and former batter Rahul Dravid also lauded the action by BCCI and noted that it is nice to see that the hard work of players is being recognized.

"I really hope money is not going to be the incentive to play Test cricket. It is just nice that the hard work and how tough Test cricket can be is being recognised. I don't see it as an incentive to make people play Test cricket I really hope not. I hope it never comes down to that. But I think it is nice to see that it is a tough format and it is a hard format," Dravid said at a press conference.

