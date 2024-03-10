Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen laud Jay Shah for BCCI's Test cricket incentive scheme: ‘We need powerful leaders to…’
Former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Kevin Pietersen have come out in support of the new Test incentive scheme launched by BCCI on Saturday while lauding BCCI secretary Jay Shah and acknowledging that there is a need for more powerful leaders like Shah to stand up for Test cricket.
Test cricket, the oldest format of cricket, has come under attack in recent years with governing bodies shortening the length of Test series while high-profile cricketers have preferred to represent their country in limited-overs matches or in the cash-rich T20 leagues. However, the Indian cricket board on Saturday unveiled a new incentive scheme to promote the culture of Test cricket in India, winning praise from around the world, including former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.