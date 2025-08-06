Gautam Gambhir lays out Team India blueprint in powerful dressing room speech; ‘…that it what we want to create’

When Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli retired just ahead of the England tour, there was a question mark on Shubman Gill's young team on whether they would be able to live up to the billing. Question mark was on head coach Gautam Gambhir too. After 40 odd days, Gambhir was a relieved man after Gill's men played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with all the five Tests going down to the final day.

India might not have won the Test series - which was possible - but the fighting mindset shown by the entire team is a testament of what the future looks like under the Gambhir-Gill era. In his powerful dressing room speech post Oval win, Gambhir emphasised to create a culture which every Indian cricketer want to be a part of.

“The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone,” Gambhir started in his speech. “Remember you will keep getting better. We keep working on it, we keep improving because if we keep doing that, we can dominate Test cricket for a very long period,” he added in the video posted by BCCI.

“People will come and go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that. People want to be part of this culture, that it what we want to create,” said Gambhir, who won two World Cups for India.

