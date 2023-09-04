Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir finds himself in another controversy after a video of him went viral on social media in which Gambhir was making an inappropriate gesture during the India vs Nepal Asia Cup match. Gautam Gambhir, is currently a part of the Asia Cup broadcasting team, appeared to lose his temper amid the crowd's repeated chanting of Virat Kohli's name.The video appears to have been filmed during the 45-minute rain delay that halted play at the Pallekele International Stadium.

Later on his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, “What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction..."

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir slammed compatriot Virat Kohli for his poor shot selection during India's high-octane clash against arch-rival Pakistan during the Asia Cup at Kandy in Sri Lanka, calling him out for being "casual".

In the match against Pakistan at Kandy, Virat started off with his signature cover drive and it looked like he would play another brilliant knock against the arch-rivals. But he was soon dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose delivery hit the stumps after an inside edge from Kohli's willow. Virat was out for just four runs in seven balls.

Gambhir did not mince his words in his criticism of Virat, saying that the shot played by him was a "nothing shot".

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back," Gambhir said in commentary on Star Sports.

*With Agency Inputs