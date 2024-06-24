Gautam Gambhir has been widely reported to be the frontrunner to replace Raul Dravid as the next head coach when his tenure comes to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to reports, Gambhir and WV Raman were the only two candidates who applied for the head coaching position.

According to a new report by Navbharat Times, Gambhir met the BCCI's Cricket Administrative Committee (CAC) last week where he laid down 5 conditions for accepting the position of India head coach.

Gautam Gambhir's 5 conditions to become India head coach:

The first condition is that Gambhir wants to have full control over the cricket operations of Team India.

Secondly, Gambhir has also reportedly asked to be allowed to choose his own support staff. The current support staff includes Vikram Rathour as batting coach, Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach and T Dilip as fielding coach.

The third, and perhaps most controversial, condition is that Gambhir wants to sack three senior Indian players: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami if they fail to perform in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Fourthly, Gambhir wants a separate team for Test cricket.

Finally, Gambhir wants to start preparing the roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup from the very beginning.

‘I don’t see that far ahead': Gautam Gambhir on India head coach role

Notably, Gambhir was recently asked about what he thought about taking the India head coach to which the former India batter said it was difficult to answer the question right now.

Gambhir said, “I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions. It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say right now is that I am happy being here. Just finished a brilliant journey with Kolkata Knight Riders let's enjoy that. I am in a very happy space right now."

