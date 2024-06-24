Gautam Gambhir may axe Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma after becoming India head coach: Report
Report indicates Gautam Gambhir has met with BCCI's Cricket Administrative Committee and proposed 5 conditions for becoming India head coach, such as having control over cricketing operations, selecting his support staff, and potentially dropping underperforming senior players.
Gautam Gambhir has been widely reported to be the frontrunner to replace Raul Dravid as the next head coach when his tenure comes to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to reports, Gambhir and WV Raman were the only two candidates who applied for the head coaching position.