Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni all smiles at high-profile wedding; Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Shetty join - In pics

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni, two heroes of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning captain reunited once again recently, the picture of which went viral on social media. Along with Gambhir and Dhoni, several other Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Tilak Varma and Harbhajan Singh were also pictured at the wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi, brother of Gujarat Minister of State, Harsh Sanghvi.

While Dhoni, in a green blazer and white shirt, looked dapper alongside wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Gambhir was spotted in a grey shirt. The duo were spotted having a laugh together. Both Dhoni and Gambhir have been on friendly terms despite the current Indian head coach's reported rift with the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

Gautam Gambhir (bottom left) with MS Dhoni (bottom right), and Parthiv Patel, Tilak Varma and Harbhajan Singh (top).

Recently, Gambhir was spotted at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. Bollywood superstar and now father-in-law of Indian cricketer KL Rahul, Sunil Shetty, was also pictured in the event.

Gambhir, who took up the job of Indian head coach last year, has experienced a mixed bag so far. Following the defeats against New Zealand and Australia in Tests, India's high point under Gambhir in the longest format came recently in England when India drew the five-match series 2-2, despite trailing twice during the tour.

MS Dhoni (L) with his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni at the event.

