India head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that Varun Chakaravarthy could become India's x-factor in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, that starts next week in Dubai and Pakistan. The Tamil Nadu spinner, whose impressive figures in the T20I series against England saw him getting picked for the ODIs, was a late inclusion in the Indian squad for the mega event.

Varun Chakaravarthy made his debut for India in 2021, before falling of the selector's radar. He made his return for the Men in Blue last year following a brilliant IPL 2024 season. Since he return, the 33-year-old has been in top form, taking 31 wickets in 12 matches including two five-wicket hauls.

Keeping the slow nature of wickets in Dubai, Varun Chakaravarthy was included in India's ODI squad for England. However, he played just one game before missing the final game due to a niggle.

Having worked with Varun Chakaravarthy at Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir knows what the mystery spinner brings on the table and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver in unfamiliar conditions.

“Look, the only reason was because we wanted another wicket-taking option in the middle (overs). And we know what Varun brings to the table, we know that Varun can be a massive threat. And with a lot of teams who haven’t played him, he could be an x-factor as well,” Gautam Gambhir said after India's 3-0 ODI series whitewash.

"I’m not going to say that he’s going to start and all that stuff, but it’s always good to have a strong bowling line-up because we know that if he can actually get those wickets in the middle, it’s always going to be an advantage,” he added.