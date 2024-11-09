Gautam Gambhir news: Selection of KKR’s Harshit Rana for BGT 2024 not taken well by Team India think tank

Rohit Sharma's India suffered a historic home defeat, losing 0-3 to New Zealand. A six-hour meeting with BCCI officials focused on coaching choices and selection controversies, indicating possible divisions within the team as they prepare for the upcoming series in Australia.

Updated9 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma after the loss against New Zealand in Pune. (PTI)
India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma after the loss against New Zealand in Pune. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Rohit Sharma led team India suffered a massive defeat when they were whitewashed during the recently concluded 3 match Test series at home, marking the first such occasion in the country's cricketing history. Before proceeding to the next appointment in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit, coach Gautam Gambhir and Chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar had a 6 hour meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny over the reasons for the defeat. 

However, more importantly a new report by PTI has hinted about the potential divisions in the Indian team over some of the choices made by coach Gautam Gambhir. Reportedly, BCCI had provided certain privileges to Gambhir that were not available to his predecessors (Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid), including providing a seat at the table during the selection for upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. 

Earlier reports suggest, Gambhir's mark in Indian team can be noticed with the selection of pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy had also recently made his international debut for India during a T20I series against Bangladesh. 

The PTI report gives hints about possible divisions in the Indian team with some members of the Indian think tank and head coach Gautam Gambhir being said to be not on the same page. One possible point of contention is reportedly the selection of Rana for BGT 2024, with the pacer boasting an experience of just 10 Ranji matches. 

Rohit Sharma - Gautam Gambhir grilled by BCCI: 

Reportedly, Gambhir and Rohit were grilled by BCCI officials about the decisions taken during the New Zealand series including the resting of vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah for third Test match and opting for a rank turner in last encounter. 

A BCCI source told PTI, "It was a six hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," 

 

 

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir news: Selection of KKR’s Harshit Rana for BGT 2024 not taken well by Team India think tank

