The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday interviewed former Indian players Gautam Gambhir and WV Raman for the role of India's head coach.

Though Gambhir's name is making the rounds as the front-runner to succeed Rahul Dravid, former India cricketer WV Raman's detailed presentation during his interview was liked by the CAC, reported News18.

“Gambhir had a virtual interview but Raman’s presentation was very impressive and detailed. The CAC is likely to interview an overseas candidate tomorrow. Gambhir has the edge but Raman’s presentation was very thorough," News18 quoted a BCCI official as saying.

According to details, Gambhir attended the call virtually from his residence, while Raman visited the BCCI office in Mumbai. The report noted that the BCCI's CAC will interview an overseas candidate on Wednesday.

Among the major updates, it is still not clear if the BCCI would float an advertisement for the various support staff appointments.

“Yes, the head coach has a big say in these appointments because he would want people he is comfortable working with. Having said that, it’s not that straightforward and BCCI too can propose their own candidates or people they think are ideal for the job. Ultimately it will be Gautam Gambhir, who is likely to become the coach, who would decide his team," News18 quoted an informed source as saying.

Earlier, the BCCI had set the deadline for accepting applications for the India's head coach role to 27 May. The new coach's contract would be valid for all three formats—Tests, ODIs, and T20Is—from July 2024 to December 2027.

India's current coach Rahul Dravid's contract was extended until this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He took over the charge after the 2021 T20 World Cup in November.

