Gautam Gambhir on his relationship with Virat Kohli, says ‘…not to give masala to public’
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli had a heated exchange in 2023 during an IPL match, but in 2024, they surprised fans by sharing a hug and exchanging words, signaling a positive shift in their relationship.
In the IPL 2024 season, fans were treated to a heartwarming moment when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a hug and exchanged words, marking a significant shift from their much-discussed intense verbal spat during IPL 2023 season.