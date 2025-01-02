India head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted on Thursday that debates in the dressing room should remain inside and not come out in public domain as he had some honest conversations with the players following their 184-run loss to Australia in Melbourne in the fourth Test.

Following India's Melbourne loss, reports emerged that Gambhir had some stern words for the players who were given a free hand to play their natural game for the past six months. Reportedly, the players were playing for themselves but things should change after India's flop show against New Zealand at home and the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports, not truth,”, Gambhir told in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fifth and final Test starting on Friday in Sydney.

“Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance," he added. Besides the Indian players not showing match awareness, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's repeated failures with the bat too have come under scrutiny with many calling for their retirement.

Gambhir pointed out that he had spoken with the two only on the game. “Every individual knows what areas to work on. We have only had one conversation with them (and that is) how to win Test matches," he added.

Akash Deep ruled out of Sydney Test Meanwhile, India will be missing the services of pacer Akash Deep in Sydney owing to a stiff back. The Bengal pacer, playing in his first overseas tour, had taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Melbourne so far. The right-arm fast bowler was also unlucky to have not got multiple wickets after several catches were dropped off his bowling during those two games.