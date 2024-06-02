Hello User
Gautam Gambhir open to replacing Rahul Dravid: 'Would love to coach the Indian team'

Gautam Gambhir open to replacing Rahul Dravid: 'Would love to coach the Indian team'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Gambhir is seen as an able successor to Rahul Dravid, whose contract expires after the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma with Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil/File)

Amid the speculations over who will become the next Indian head coach after Rahul Dravid, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said he would 'love to coach' the national team.

Under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third Indian Premier League title on 26 May. He is seen as an able successor to Rahul Dravid, whose contract expires after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set the deadline for the high-profile job as 27 May, but it needs to be clarified if Gambhir has submitted his application.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that Gambhir was a good candidate.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well," PTI quoted the 42-year-old at an event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

On being asked by students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi about coaching the Indian cricket team, Gambhir responded, "I have not answered this question, although lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now."

“It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," said Gambhir.

Gambhir was visiting the sports medicine department at the Medeor Hospital, where he connected with young cricket enthusiasts from different academies.

Gambhir was a vital member of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

With agency inputs.

