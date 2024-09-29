Gautam Gambhir opens up dropping Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel from IND XI against BAN: ‘We don’t drop…’

Gautam Gambhir explained that Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel's absence from the India XI against Bangladesh was due to strategic selection rather than being dropped. He underscored the need for players to be prepared for their chances in a competitive environment.

Livemint
Updated29 Sep 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Kanpur: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir with batter Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_26_2024_000089B)
Kanpur: Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir with batter Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the 2nd cricket Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI09_26_2024_000089B)(PTI)

India coach Gautam Gambhir has cleared the air on how the national team is selected while also giving insights on why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were dropped from the Indian XI against Bangladesh. Gambhir stated that the idea behind team selection is not to drop someone but instead to select someone to do the job for the country.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3

In an interaction with JioCinema, Gambhir said, "A lot of people from outside might think that he's been dropped, but it's not about dropping someone. It's about selecting someone else to do the job for the team. If the other person can do the job for the team, then people will have to wait for their opportunities. That's how cricket goes. Sometimes, you have to wait for a much longer period of time than you should. Once you get the opportunity, you should be absolutely ready to grab it,"

 

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir hasn’t shown his ’real character’ yet: Ex-Bangladesh cricketer

"It will always be a challenge because there is so much (in Indian cricket) and ultimately, you can only select XI. But if you can select an XI, it can do the job for you (that's all that matters). And I have been a firm believer that we don't drop anyone. We select anyone. So there's a way of looking at things," the Indian coach added

Notably, players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were missing for one reason or the other when the Men in Blue played Test cricket. Instead, younger players like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel had played in these positions. However, with the veterans coming back in the side, Jurel and Sarafaraz did not find a space in the India XI despite delivering consistent performances.

Also Read | B’desh cricket fan ’Tiger Robi’ alleges assault at Kanpur stadium, retracts late

‘You live on the edge…’: Gambhir on communication to dropped players

Gambhir categorically stated that these players were not ‘dropped’ from the side while also sharing he knows how vulnerable a sportsman can be in such a situation.

"I know how vulnerable a sportsman can be. You literally live on the edge if you don't get paid or if you get dropped... I know how tough it is for a player. I have experienced it, Rohit has experienced it, the chairman of selectors must have experienced it. So, when you have experienced such things, you try and help the guy by giving him the right message and that is what's gonna happen this time." Gambhir added

 

India squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir opens up dropping Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel from IND XI against BAN: ‘We don’t drop…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.