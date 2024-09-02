Gautam Gambhir picks Virat Kohli - MS Dhoni in all-time India XI, Rohit Sharma misses out

Gautam Gambhir named his all-time India XI, including legends like Tendulkar, Dravid, Sehwag, Kohli, and Dhoni, despite his past disputes with the latter two.

Updated2 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

India coach Gautam Gambhir has named an India XI that includes some of the greats of Indian cricket, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. Surprisingly, Gambhir has also included Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in his XI, the two players he is often quoted as having concerns about.

In a video posted on sportskeeda's YouTube channel, Gambhir listed himself and Virender Sehwag as the openers in the all-time India XI. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar found a place at number 3 and 4 respectively.

Virat Kohli has been included in the side at number 5 while Yuvraj Singh, who plays the role of designated all-rounder, has found a place at number 6. Moreover, MS Dhoni fills the role of wicket-keeper at number 7.

Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two spinners in the side at numbers 8 and 9 respectively. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah does not find a mention in Gambhir's all-time XI, with Irfran Pathan and Zaheer Khan being the two pacers in the side.

Pathan's ability to contribute with the bat may have played a part in his selection ahead of Bumrah and other pacers, which is in line with the way Gambhir has managed the Indian team so far. Since Gambhir took charge, there has been an emphasis on improving the all-round game of Indian players, with even the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh rolling up their sleeves and bowling at crucial junctures.

Gambhir’s all-time XI for India: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Zaheer Khan

Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team are on a bit of a long break following the summation of ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will next be seen playing in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh from September 19.

2 Sep 2024, 06:31 AM IST
