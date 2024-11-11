Gautam Gambhir press conference: ‘I’m not feeling the heat,’ says India head coach ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Gautam Gambhir replaced Rahul Dravid as the head of Indian national team in 2024. Under Gambhir, India had lost to Sri Lanka in ODI series and New Zealand in the Test series at home.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Nov 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir's future as the Indian head coach has been a topic of discussion off late following India's loss to New Zealand in the Test series at home.
Gautam Gambhir’s future as the Indian head coach has been a topic of discussion off late following India’s loss to New Zealand in the Test series at home. (AFP)

Following India’s loss to New Zealand at home in the recently-concluded Test series, India head coach Gautam Ganbhir received a lot of flak about his coaching style. Reports emerged that the former India opener’s future as the India head coach is under BCCI scanner and could be decided on how Rohit Sharma’s men perform in Australia at the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Quashing all rumours, Gambhir on Monday stated he is enjoying his run as the India head coach and isn’t feeling any heat. “I am not feeling the heat, it's an absolute honour and privilege to coach India,” said the 43-year-old during a press conference in Mumbai ahead of India’s departure for Australia.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir slams Ricky Ponting after comments on Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma

Ever since Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid in July earlier this year, the Indian team won the T20I series against Sri Lanka but lost on ODIs. Post that, Rohit Sharma's men defeated Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is at home before slumping to a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand earlier this month.

With just five matches left in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India need to win atleast four Tests against Australia to qualify for the summit clash next year, without depending on others.

Reacting to a question regarding India's WTC final qualification, Gambhir said, “Honestly we're not thinking of WTC Final now. Every series is important. Two good things will be playing the series.”

Also Read | BGT 2024: Rohit Sharma not travelling to Australia with Team India

While the first batch of Indian team have already left for Australia on Sunday night, the second batch, mostly comprising senior players, will be leaving soon.

Bumrah to lead India if Rohit misses out

Captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be available for the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Responding to queries on Rohit's availability, Gambhir stated there's no confirmation on the Indian skipper's absence.

Also Read | Ritika Sajdeh ‘salutes’ Aaron Finch for defending husband Rohit Sharma

There’s no confirmation yet on Rohit Sharma's absence. Hopefully, he’ll be available, and we’ll know more before the Test series begins. Jasprit Bumrah is the vice captain, so if Rohit Sharma is unavailable, he will lead the team," he said.

In case Rohit misses out, either KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran will accompany Yashasvi Jasiwal as the other opener. “If Rohit Sharma isn’t available, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are our opening options,” he added.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir press conference: ‘I’m not feeling the heat,’ says India head coach ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    817.35
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    11.65 (1.45%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.05 (-1.39%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    227.85
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    5.85 (2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.40
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2 (-1.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

    580.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    10.75 (1.89%)

    Coforge share price

    8,029.70
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    75.85 (0.95%)

    Page Industries share price

    48,003.65
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    15.85 (0.03%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.50
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    428.95
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -45.8 (-9.65%)

    Asian Paints share price

    2,544.20
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -225.05 (-8.13%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,902.00
    10:11 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -153.8 (-7.48%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

    64.92
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.77 (-5.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    328.75
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    25.15 (8.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    1,002.90
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    54.7 (5.77%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    474.00
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.55 (5.46%)

    JSW Energy share price

    749.10
    10:12 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    37 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.