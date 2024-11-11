Gautam Gambhir press conference: ‘I’m not feeling the heat,’ says India head coach ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Following India’s loss to New Zealand at home in the recently-concluded Test series, India head coach Gautam Ganbhir received a lot of flak about his coaching style. Reports emerged that the former India opener’s future as the India head coach is under BCCI scanner and could be decided on how Rohit Sharma’s men perform in Australia at the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Quashing all rumours, Gambhir on Monday stated he is enjoying his run as the India head coach and isn’t feeling any heat. “I am not feeling the heat, it's an absolute honour and privilege to coach India,” said the 43-year-old during a press conference in Mumbai ahead of India’s departure for Australia.

Ever since Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid in July earlier this year, the Indian team won the T20I series against Sri Lanka but lost on ODIs. Post that, Rohit Sharma's men defeated Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is at home before slumping to a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand earlier this month.

With just five matches left in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India need to win atleast four Tests against Australia to qualify for the summit clash next year, without depending on others.

Reacting to a question regarding India's WTC final qualification, Gambhir said, “Honestly we're not thinking of WTC Final now. Every series is important. Two good things will be playing the series.”

While the first batch of Indian team have already left for Australia on Sunday night, the second batch, mostly comprising senior players, will be leaving soon.

Bumrah to lead India if Rohit misses out Captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be available for the first Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Responding to queries on Rohit's availability, Gambhir stated there's no confirmation on the Indian skipper's absence.

There’s no confirmation yet on Rohit Sharma's absence. Hopefully, he’ll be available, and we’ll know more before the Test series begins. Jasprit Bumrah is the vice captain, so if Rohit Sharma is unavailable, he will lead the team," he said.