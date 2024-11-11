Active Stocks
Fri Nov 08 2024 15:59:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.55 -2.22%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.70 -1.72%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.25 -1.86%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,284.00 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 568.85 0.99%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India coach to start speaking soon
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India coach to start speaking soon

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: Gambhir will start speaking at 9am today with probing questions likely to be asked from him about the recent failures of Indian team.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach to address the media today. (AFP)Premium
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach to address the media today. (AFP)

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will address the media before departing to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Gambhirt is likley to be grilled by the media for team India's performance in the recently concluded 3 match Test series against New Zealand. 

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has been one of the highly contested bilateral tournaments going around which has garnered even more attention this time around due to the World Test Championship final qualification. India need to win 4 or more matches in the 5 match series down under to claim a spot in the WTC Final.  

11 Nov 2024, 08:46:29 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE:  Division brewing in India team?

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: A report by PTI has hinted about the potential divisions in the Indian team over some of the choices made by coach Gautam Gambhir. Reportedly, BCCI had provided certain privileges to Gambhir that were not available to his predecessors (Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid), including providing a seat at the table during the selection for upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Earlier reports suggest, Gambhir's mark in Indian team can be noticed with the selection of pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy had also recently made his international debut for India during a T20I series against Bangladesh.

11 Nov 2024, 08:33:43 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: When and where to watch? 

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will speak to the media in Mumbai from 9:00am today. The press conference will not be broadcast but can instead be watched on Star Sports' official YouTube channel.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue