Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will address the media before departing to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Gambhirt is likley to be grilled by the media for team India's performance in the recently concluded 3 match Test series against New Zealand.
The Border Gavaskar Trophy has been one of the highly contested bilateral tournaments going around which has garnered even more attention this time around due to the World Test Championship final qualification. India need to win 4 or more matches in the 5 match series down under to claim a spot in the WTC Final.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: A report by PTI has hinted about the potential divisions in the Indian team over some of the choices made by coach Gautam Gambhir. Reportedly, BCCI had provided certain privileges to Gambhir that were not available to his predecessors (Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid), including providing a seat at the table during the selection for upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Earlier reports suggest, Gambhir's mark in Indian team can be noticed with the selection of pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy had also recently made his international debut for India during a T20I series against Bangladesh.
Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will speak to the media in Mumbai from 9:00am today. The press conference will not be broadcast but can instead be watched on Star Sports' official YouTube channel.