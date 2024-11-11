Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir will address the media before departing to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024. Gambhirt is likley to be grilled by the media for team India's performance in the recently concluded 3 match Test series against New Zealand.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has been one of the highly contested bilateral tournaments going around which has garnered even more attention this time around due to the World Test Championship final qualification. India need to win 4 or more matches in the 5 match series down under to claim a spot in the WTC Final.