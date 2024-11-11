Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Streaming: When and where To watch India head coach speak ahead of BGT 2024?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will hold a press conference today in Mumbai at 9:00am before heading to Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024, a highly contested series crucial for World Test Championship qualification.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference ahead of their third Test cricket match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_31_2024_000119A)
Mumbai: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference ahead of their third Test cricket match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_31_2024_000119A)(PTI)

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to hold a press conference today before departing for Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The series has been one of the most hotly contested tournaments and has gained even more importance this time with World Test Championship Final qualification on the line.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Press Conference LIVE

During the press conference, Gambhir is likely to face tough questions from the media, following the Men in Blue’s first-ever Test series whitewash at home under his watch. He is also expected to address some of the selection choices attributed to him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, including the inclusion of KKR pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Gambhir may also provide updates on skipper Rohit Sharma's availability for the 1st Test of BGT 2024 in Perth. Meanwhile, with pressure building on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir could be asked if these two veterans of Indian cricket will face repercussions if they underperform in Australia.\

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir likely to lose his job if...

Reports suggest that Gambhir is under considerable pressure from the BCCI to deliver results. Gambhir, along with skipper Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, reportedly attended a six-hour meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny, dissecting the recent series against New Zealand.

A report from Hindi daily Dainik Jagran suggests that Gambhir could be relieved of his Test coaching duties if India fails to perform in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that case, a more traditional coach, like VVS Laxman, could take over the Test role, while Gambhir might continue with the white-ball team.

When and where to watch Gautam Gambhir press conference?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will speak to the media in Mumbai from 9:00am today. The press conference will not be broadcast but can instead be watched on Star Sports' official YouTube channel.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Streaming: When and where To watch India head coach speak ahead of BGT 2024?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.