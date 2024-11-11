Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Streaming: When and where To watch India head coach speak ahead of BGT 2024?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to hold a press conference today before departing for Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024. The series has been one of the most hotly contested tournaments and has gained even more importance this time with World Test Championship Final qualification on the line.

During the press conference, Gambhir is likely to face tough questions from the media, following the Men in Blue’s first-ever Test series whitewash at home under his watch. He is also expected to address some of the selection choices attributed to him for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad, including the inclusion of KKR pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Gambhir may also provide updates on skipper Rohit Sharma's availability for the 1st Test of BGT 2024 in Perth. Meanwhile, with pressure building on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir could be asked if these two veterans of Indian cricket will face repercussions if they underperform in Australia.\

Reports suggest that Gambhir is under considerable pressure from the BCCI to deliver results. Gambhir, along with skipper Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, reportedly attended a six-hour meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny, dissecting the recent series against New Zealand.

A report from Hindi daily Dainik Jagran suggests that Gambhir could be relieved of his Test coaching duties if India fails to perform in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that case, a more traditional coach, like VVS Laxman, could take over the Test role, while Gambhir might continue with the white-ball team.

