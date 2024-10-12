Gautam Gambhir promotes betting app ahead of IND vs BAN 3rd T20; netizens point out ‘hypocrisy’

India coach Gautam Gambhir has come under fire on social media for promoting a betting app. Ahead of the third T20 match in Hyderabad, Gambhir made a post on X, urging users to place their bets on the match on Real 11. Netizens were quick to remind Gambhir of his previous stance on cricketers promoting online betting and tobacco products.

In a post on X, Gambhir wrote, “Hopefully, India will continue their domination against Bangladesh in T20Is as well. Enjoy the three-match series with @Real11official. Share your opinion in a Yes/No and avail instant cash rewards.”

Gautam Gambhir on online betting apps: In an interaction with the Indian Express in 2022, Gambhir had taken a dig at then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saying if even Ganguly is promoting betting apps then you can't expect other players not to do it. Gambhir added that he has always been against players endorsing alcohol, tobacco and even online betting.

“If the BCCI president (Ganguly) is doing it, you can’t expect other players not to do it. If he says that no one should be allowed to do it, I think everyone should follow that … It has to come from the top. Either we should ban this completely in India. It can’t be statewise. And no one should be allowed to endorse that,” Gambhir told Indian Express

"I was always against people endorsing alcohol, tobacco and even for that matter, even this (online betting). I don’t like that because it is a collective responsibility to see what should and should not be promoted in India, especially from the youngsters’ point of view.” Gambhir added

Netizens slam Gautam Gambhir: One user on X, while slamming Gambhir's inconsistent stance, wrote, “Isn’t it hilarious how Gautam Gambhir lectures us about the dangers of tobacco ads, but then he’s promoting a betting app? Where’s the integrity? Where’s the goodwill for the youth? It’s like the more someone lectures, the more they’re just after that cash!”

Another user wrote, “At what point in life is money enough? Why would you resort to promotion of these apps?”