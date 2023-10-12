Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq buried the hatchet with a warm embrace during the World Cup clash between their two teams on Wednesday. Kohli and ul Haq had engaged in a heated exchange during an IPL 2023 match, with the Afghanistan pacer also taking a dig at the Indian run machine in his subsequent Instagram stories, adding fuel to the ongoing tensions.

The cricket fans were waiting to see how this rivalry spanned out during the India vs Afghanistan match, but the way both players greeted each other touched the hearts of many fans. The fact the former India batter Gautam Gambhir was in the commentary box during this match made the faceoff more interesting. During that spat between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, Gautam Gambhir also had a heated exchange with Virat Kohli while defending Naveen-ul-Haq.

Gambhir reacted to the ending of rivalry between Kohli and the Afghani pacer saying, “You fight on the field, not off the field. Every player has the right to fight for his team, fight for respect, and fight to win. It doesn't matter which country you belong to or how good of a player you are. The good thing was when we saw Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq in between the overs, we can see that the fight has ended,"

How Naveen ul Haq reacted after burying the hatchet with Kohli:

Speaking after the match to PTI, Naveen ul Haq called Kohli a ‘nice guy’ and a ‘good cricketer’. He said, “Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands."

"It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said (today) 'we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that. We shook hands and hugged," the Afghani cricketer reacted.

Naveen ul haq has played just nine ODI games so far and also plans to retire from this format after the end of World Cup 2023.

