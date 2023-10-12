Gautam Gambhir reacts to Virat Kohli-Naveen ul haq burying the hatchet: ‘Fight for respect, fight to win’:
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has reacted to the ending of rivalries between Virat Kohli and Naveen ul haq during the recent India-Afghanistan game on Wednesday
Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq buried the hatchet with a warm embrace during the World Cup clash between their two teams on Wednesday. Kohli and ul Haq had engaged in a heated exchange during an IPL 2023 match, with the Afghanistan pacer also taking a dig at the Indian run machine in his subsequent Instagram stories, adding fuel to the ongoing tensions.