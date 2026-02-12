Gautam Gambhir reflects on his stint as India head coach: ‘Very challenging profession'

Gautam Gambhir has endured a difficult stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team so far. His stint as India's head coach began with a 2-0 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka in July 2024. That marked Sri Lanka's first bilateral ODI series win over India in 28 years.

That was followed by a 3-0 Test series loss to New Zealand at home in October, which was India's first Test series loss at home in 12 years. Things went from bad to worse for Gautam Gambhir as India surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia following a 3-1 loss Down Under.

The only positives for Gambhir as India head coach have been winning the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 and a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match Test series in England last year. Gambhir has previously mentored Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Gautam Gambhir reflects on stint so far as India head coach Eighteen months since he took charge of the Men in Blue, the former Delhi player has reflected on his stint so far.

Gambhir, whose Team India is currently playing the 2026 T20 World Cup, admitted to spending many lonely nights during his tenure.

"Home is love, home is where your family is, and obviously, home is where you get peace as well. For me, home has always been really special. Obviously, it's tough because you go through a lot of lonely nights as well, you go through a lot of nights where things don't go your way," Gambhir said in a video which was uploaded by the BCCI.

"It is sometimes a very challenging profession as well, so when you have got your trusted support staff, they become as close as your family, because you can share a lot of emotions with them," he added.

Defending champions India began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a 29-run win over the USA on 7 February. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will next take on Namibia in Delhi on Thursday, before facing Pakistan (15 February) and the Netherlands (18 February) in their last two group-stage matches.

Gautam Gambhir on Indian team dressing room atmosphere The head coach explained the atmosphere within the Indian team camp. "In fact, when you are in this profession, you share a lot more emotion with them as compared to what you share with your family. They know the ups and downs of this profession, they know how it feels when things don't go your way."

"There have to be moments where the guys can be themselves, there has to be funny moments somewhere in the practice sessions or in the dressing room. Everyone has a funny side, so we make sure that we try to get the fun side out of everyone, and that is something that will keep the atmosphere light as well," he explained.

India are currently in second place in Group A of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with two points to their name. Pakistan, who have beaten the Netherlands and the USA, are in first place in the group with four points from two matches. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super Eight stage.