IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir on Saturday opened up on the ownership style of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking about his rough phase in IPL as KKR captain, Gautam Gambhir revealed that Shah Rukh Khan fully backed him as the KKR skipper and even stopped him from dropping out of the team.

“I couldn't score one run in four games. I've said it numerous times I think he is the best owner I've worked with. It's not because I'm now part of KKR or I was part of KKR. I don't think so in seven years of me captaining KKR we have had a cricketing conversation even for seven minutes, except that patch that I was going through," Gautam Gambhir while speaking at KKR Knights Dugout Podcast.

“That time also we had the conversation because I was on the verge of dropping myself. The only thing he told me was till you're here, you are not going to drop yourself," the former Indian batter added.

Gautam Gambhir revealed that despite being such a great achiever in his field, Shah Rukh Khan never questioned his decisions.

"Imagine someone, as an owner who himself has been such a big achiever, not even talking about cricket or asking you a single thing about your decision making. I'm not saying I made all the right decisions. But he never questioned my decisions that's the trust he had in me," he signed off.

Sunil Narine best bowler in IPL history

KKR opener Sunil Narine is playing exceptionally well in IPL 2024 and has slammed one of the few centuries in the season so far. Speaking about the all-rounder, Gautam Gambhir said that he knew Sunil Narine is going to be a legend in T20 cricket.

"I must have faced seven or eight deliveries and I thought this is the guy who is going to go out there and become the legend of the game, especially in T20 cricket. See where is Sunil Narine now? Probably the greatest bowler in IPL history," Gautam Gambhir said.

