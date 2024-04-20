'You are not dropping yourself': Gautam Gambhir reveals how Shah Rukh Khan backed him during rough patch in IPL
IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir revealed that despite being such a great achiever in his field, Shah Rukh Khan never questioned his decisions
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir on Saturday opened up on the ownership style of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While speaking about his rough phase in IPL as KKR captain, Gautam Gambhir revealed that Shah Rukh Khan fully backed him as the KKR skipper and even stopped him from dropping out of the team.