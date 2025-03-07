Gautam Gambhir reveals his most-feared batter in IPL; ex-KKR mentor says ‘It’s not Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers but…’

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir revealed he didn't feared the likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers but Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League. The former India opener led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 before mentoring the side to third title in 2024.

The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, both of whom played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), etched their names in the annals of the Indian Premier League with destructive batting. But Gautam Gambhir chose to keep Rohit Sharma above all in his list.

In fact, Rohit Sharma is the first captain to win five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. “The only player who has given me sleepless nights…it's not AB de Villiers, no Chris Gayle, only Rohit Sharma because I knew I had to have a plan A, plan B and in fact a Plan C as well,” Gautam Gambhir told Star Sports ahead of IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma started his IPL career with now-defunct Deccan Chargers before shifting his base to Mumbai Indians in 2011. He was given the leadership duties in 2013 and there was no looking back for the current Indian captain. Not only he made a name for himself but also turned Mumbai Indians into a worldwide brand.

"If Rohit is in, I don't think anyone can control him. The only batsman I have feared in IPL is Rohit Sharma. I have never planned for any other batter in the IPL except Rohit Sharma.

“With Rohit Sharma, probably one night before I used to think, if this doesn't work I have to get the other plan. If I bowl Sunil (Narine) early and if Rohit is there, he can hit 30 in one over,” added Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit-Gambhir combo reaps rewards Having guided KKR to 2024 IPL title, Gautam Gambhir was roped in as the India head coach. Although his first six months didn't go as he would have wanted, loosing the Test series against New Zealand and Australia, the former India cricketer seemed to have put the missing pieces in its place as the India are on a verge of winning the ICC Champions Trophy for the third time on Sunday.

