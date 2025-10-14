Gautam Gambhir rips apart ex-India cricketers for targeting Harshit Rana; 'his father is not an ex-chairman or an NRI'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has ripped apart former India cricketers Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin for targeting Harshit Rana after 23-year-old pacer was included for the Australian tour. Rana was included in both the ODI and T20I Indian squads, which fly out from New Delhi on October 15.

Having made his international debut lately in 2024 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Delhi pacer showed signs of brilliance at the top level but is yet to cement his spot in the playing XI. Gambhir's remarks on Tuesday came after both Srikkanth and Ashwin questioned Rana's selection on their YouTube shows.

“Look, it's a little shameful and I will be very honest with you. If you are criticising 23-year-olds to run your YouTube channel, which is unfair,” Gambhir said in support of Rana after India defeated West Indies 2-0 in a Test series. "His father is not an ex-chairman, or ex-cricketer or an NRI.

“He has played cricket on his own merit and he will continue to do so. Targeting individuals is not fair. Target people on their performance, and selectors are there for that job. If you say horrible things about a 23-year-old on social media, what does that do to his mindset?” added Gambhir, who celebrates his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

Gautam Gambhir welcomes criticism on himself Urging former cricketers not to criticise the young players on the Indian team, Gambhir welcomed any criticism on himself, asserting he is fully capable of handling it. "If your kid plays cricket tomorrow, imagine a scenario where he gets abused. He is a 23-year-old kid, and not 33.

"Criticise me, I can handle it, but he is a 23-year-old boy, so that is something not acceptable. There should be a moral responsibility towards Indian cricket and you should not do these things to help run your YouTube channel. This is not only in Harshit's case, this is for others in future also," added Gambhir.

What did Ashwin, Srikanth say about Rana? Srikkanth , who had served as BCCI chairman of selectors before, questioned the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal while Rana a "permanent member". “Suddenly Yashasvi Jaiswal is there and then next minute he won't be there. There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don't pick some players even if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected,” Srikkanth had said.

