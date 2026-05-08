Gautam Gambhir, RP Singh and Rajeev Shukla spotted in stands during DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match; social media reacts

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered plenty of thrills both on and off the field at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the players battled it out under the floodlights, all eyes were also on the stands where India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted alongside former India pacer RP Singh and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.
Photos of the high-profile trio quickly spread across social media platforms, creating a buzz that rivalled the on-field action. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the rare sighting, especially since Gambhir, known for his deep connection with both franchises, was back in familiar territory.
Gautam Gambhir’s presence carried extra weight. As India’s head coach, he is always scouting for fresh talent ahead of upcoming international commitments. RP Singh, a respected voice in cricket circles with his experience as a national selector, and Rajeev Shukla, a senior BCCI official, joined him for what looked like a serious strategy session from the VIP section.
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India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former India pacer RP Singh, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla were spotted in the stands during the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Gautam Gambhir's presence was significant as India's head coach, suggesting he might be scouting for fresh talent. His history with both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders also added a nostalgic element.
Social media erupted with excitement, with users calling the trio a 'legendary trio' and praising the moment as a blend of nostalgia, scouting, and cricket love. Many speculated about potential India team combinations.
Kolkata Knight Riders lead the overall rivalry with 19 wins to Delhi Capitals' 15. KKR have also won their last four consecutive matches against DC.
AI predictions favor KKR due to their more even batting responsibility, Varun Chakravarthy's consistent wicket-taking, their strong spin attack suited to the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch, and their recent winning momentum compared to DC's losses.
The ongoing match is a low-scoring affair. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first under the Delhi lights. Delhi Capitals struggled with the bat, managing just 142/8 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka’s quick 50 was the lone bright spot for the home side before KKR’s spinners tightened the screws. Fans in the stands, including the celebrity trio, were treated to a classic T20 battle packed with twists.
As soon as pictures surfaced, social media lit up with excitement. Users flooded platforms with comments praising the “legendary trio” enjoying the DC vs KKR clash together. Many called it a perfect IPL 2026 moment that blended nostalgia, scouting, and pure cricket love.
Gambhir’s history with Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and his successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders made the moment even more special. Seeing him back at the venue where he once shone as a player added a nostalgic touch to the evening.
Posts highlighting Gambhir, RP Singh, and Rajeev Shukla sitting side by side went viral within minutes. Fans speculated about possible India team combinations, with several noting how players like Axar Patel and Rinku Singh might have been under the scanner.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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