Gautam Gambhir, RP Singh and Rajeev Shukla spotted in stands during DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match; social media reacts

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered plenty of thrills both on and off the field at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the players battled it out under the floodlights, all eyes were also on the stands where India head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted alongside former India pacer RP Singh and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Photos of the high-profile trio quickly spread across social media platforms, creating a buzz that rivalled the on-field action. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the rare sighting, especially since Gambhir, known for his deep connection with both franchises, was back in familiar territory.

Gautam Gambhir’s presence carried extra weight. As India’s head coach, he is always scouting for fresh talent ahead of upcoming international commitments. RP Singh, a respected voice in cricket circles with his experience as a national selector, and Rajeev Shukla, a senior BCCI official, joined him for what looked like a serious strategy session from the VIP section.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who were the notable personalities seen at the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match? ⌵ India head coach Gautam Gambhir, former India pacer RP Singh, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla were spotted in the stands during the DC vs KKR IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 2 Why was Gautam Gambhir's presence at the DC vs KKR match significant? ⌵ Gautam Gambhir's presence was significant as India's head coach, suggesting he might be scouting for fresh talent. His history with both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders also added a nostalgic element. 3 How did social media react to the sighting of Gautam Gambhir, RP Singh, and Rajeev Shukla? ⌵ Social media erupted with excitement, with users calling the trio a 'legendary trio' and praising the moment as a blend of nostalgia, scouting, and cricket love. Many speculated about potential India team combinations. 4 What is the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026? ⌵ Kolkata Knight Riders lead the overall rivalry with 19 wins to Delhi Capitals' 15. KKR have also won their last four consecutive matches against DC. 5 What are the key factors favoring KKR in the DC vs KKR match according to AI predictions? ⌵ AI predictions favor KKR due to their more even batting responsibility, Varun Chakravarthy's consistent wicket-taking, their strong spin attack suited to the Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch, and their recent winning momentum compared to DC's losses.

The ongoing match is a low-scoring affair. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first under the Delhi lights. Delhi Capitals struggled with the bat, managing just 142/8 in 20 overs. Pathum Nissanka’s quick 50 was the lone bright spot for the home side before KKR’s spinners tightened the screws. Fans in the stands, including the celebrity trio, were treated to a classic T20 battle packed with twists.

Social media explodes with reactions As soon as pictures surfaced, social media lit up with excitement. Users flooded platforms with comments praising the “legendary trio” enjoying the DC vs KKR clash together. Many called it a perfect IPL 2026 moment that blended nostalgia, scouting, and pure cricket love.

Gambhir’s history with Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and his successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders made the moment even more special. Seeing him back at the venue where he once shone as a player added a nostalgic touch to the evening.

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Posts highlighting Gambhir, RP Singh, and Rajeev Shukla sitting side by side went viral within minutes. Fans speculated about possible India team combinations, with several noting how players like Axar Patel and Rinku Singh might have been under the scanner.

DC vs KKR playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

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Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar