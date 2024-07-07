Gautam Gambhir left KKR in 2018 and returned in 2024 after mentoring LSG. Shah Rukh Khan requested his return. Gambhir won IPL with KKR after 10 years.

Gautam Gambhir is highly speculated to be India's next Head Coach, replacing Rahul Dravid. If that happens, it means Gambhir has to say goodbye to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Under GG's mentorship, KKR won the IPL trophy after 10 years.

Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as the Head Coach for the Indian cricket team (senior men) is further confirmed as Times Now has reported that the KKR mentor shot a farewell video for KKR fans. The shoot took place at KKR’s home-ground, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

A Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official confirmed Gambhir's presence at the Eden Gardens on July 5. The official said that the KKR management, led by Shah Rukh Khan, did not take charge in shooting the farewell video. It was rather shot by Gambhir's personal team.

"It was a low-key affair, but Gambhir wanted to bid goodbye to his fans with a message and that is why they shot a video at the Eden," the official was quoted as saying.

‘Do not leave us ever’ In May, KKR shared a video of a fan getting overwhelmed by emotion while urging Gambhir never to leave the team.

"I'm one of your biggest fans. Just want to say, aap hamein chhodh kar aur mat jaaiye (Do not leave us ever). We can't tell you how hurt we were when you left. I want to dedicate a Bengali song to you. You are my heart; we keep you in our hearts. Please never leave us, don't hurt us. Please, sir, please," said the fan.

Gambhir, under whose captaincy KKR won two IPL trophies, left the team before the 2018 season to rejoin Delhi Capitals (DC). He retired as a player in that year. He spent two years mentoring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before returning to KKR in ahead of the 2024 season. SRK personally requested Gambhir to take charge of the Kolkata franchise.

