‘Gautam Gambhir should be sacked with immediate effect’: Head Coach under fire after India’s BGT loss to Australia

India’s nine-year dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) came to an end as Australia clinched the series 3-1 with a six-wicket victory in the 5th Test. The series defeat also eliminated India from the World Test Championship (WTC) final, marking the team's first failure to qualify for the summit clash.

India’s struggles were magnified by the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the final day due to back spasms. Bumrah had taken an impressive 32 wickets in the series, earning him the Player of the Series title.

Advertisement

Fans slam Gautam Gambhir Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans are showing no mercy to Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

“Like this tweet If you also think Gautam Gambhir is the worst coach til date.”

“India won a world cup last year, team is almost same, only Rahul Dravid retired, we got a new coach Gautam Gambhir, and suddenly we started losing at home against New Zealand and now losing against Australia.”

“Why no one is talking about failure of Gambhir. I hope there is a probation period for him and he doesn't get a permanent job for team India”

Advertisement

“All his life Gautam Gambhir cried for Credit. Now finally getting credit of losing this series”

“Someone tell Gautam Gambhir to stop portraying himself as some martyr. Non performer of epic proportions as a coach. Stop bullshittung during pcs and own up if tactical blunders as coach and these shitty team selections”

“Gautam Gambhir should be sacked with immediate effect, he’s been as big a burden as Rohit Sharma, never seen a worst coaching performance.”

India’s poor performance The series exposed India’s over-dependence on senior players and inconsistent bowling attack. While young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal (391 runs) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (298 runs) showed promise, the team’s overall performance lacked depth.

Advertisement

Also Read | Indian fans face racist chants in Australia during IND vs AUS Test | Watch

Bumrah’s absence exposed India’s over-reliance on him. Stand-ins Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj failed to replicate his impact, allowing Australia to chase the modest target of 162 in just 27 overs in the 5th Test.

India’s batting frailties were also glaring. Apart from Rishabh Pant’s 61 and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 22, the rest of the team contributed only 74 runs in the first innings of the fifth Test. Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued their poor run, raising concerns about their form and future in the team.