Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill rally behind India women before IND-W vs SA-W World Cup 2025 final; ‘Bring the Cup home’

The Indian women's cricket team are on a cusp of history as they take on South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Having lost in two finals before (in 2005 and 2017), the it will be India's third final appearance, and a first on home soil. It's a first final for South Africa in the ODI format.

Ahead of the big final, the Indian men's team led by head coach Gautam Gambhir wished Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to “bring the cup home.” The Indian men's team are currently in Hobart for the third T20I against Australia on Sunday to be played at the Bellerive Oval.

"On behalf of the support staff and the entire Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best," said Gambhir in a video, posted by Star Sports. "Just give your best and everything else will fall into place. We will be cheering for you guys," said Jasprit Bumrah.

Having started their ICC Women World Cup 2025 campaign with two wins, the Indian team went off the track with three back-to-back losses against England, South Africa and Australia. However, a win over New Zealand sealed India's spot in the semifinals. The highlight of India's campaign was their his historic run chase against Australia in the semifinals.

With the momentum on the India's side, the Women in Blue are in an advantageous position against South Africa, having played thrice at the DY Patil Stadium in the ongoing tournament. In three matches so far in the tournament, India have scored two 300-plus scores - against Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing for the first time at the venue in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

"Wishing the women's team all the very best for the finals," said Indian captain Shubman Gill. Pacer Arshdeep Singh stated, “the trophy is here only, we just have to pick it up.” "Bring the cup home," added Gambhir.