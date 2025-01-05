India head coach Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Sam Konstas over his heated exchange with pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth and final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Not mincing his words, Gambhir said, Konstas had ‘no business’ talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Khwaja was taking his time to get ready.

Australia head after the end of day's play on Saturday had accused India of intimidating 19 year old Sam Konstas with their celebrations. He said, "My conversation to him (Konstas) was just around whether he's okay. Clearly, the way that India celebrated was quite intimidating."

Gautam Gambhir while speaking at the post match press conference took apart the allegations, saying "It's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft. As simple as it can get,"

Gambhir also categorically stated that there was no intimidation from his side and Konstas had no right in speaking to Jasprit Bumrah.

"I don't think there was anything intimidating about it. He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right… He had no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah, that was a job for the umpire." Gambhir added

Gambhir defends Virat Kohli: Gambhir also defended Virat Kohli over his scuffles with Konstas in the last match. Notably, Kohli while walking past Konstas had hit him on the shoulder and the duo were later involved in a confrontation.

“I think whatever has happened is history. Whatever happened happened. It is a tough sport played by tough men and these things happen,” Gambhir noted on the matter.