Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirement: ‘Can’t say how much cricket is left in them’

New India head coach Gambhir discusses future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, emphasizing their potential to continue playing for Team India till 2027 World Cup.

Updated22 Jul 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma with Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_02_2024_000229B)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians player Rohit Sharma with Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_02_2024_000229B)(PTI)

Newly appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir has addressed the hot topic of what will happen to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under the new leadership. Notably, both Kohli and Rohit had decided to retire from T20 cricket after the Men in Blue won the 20-over World Cup last month.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Sri Lanka series, Gambhir said, “I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well. This is a very personal decision.”

Gambhir said that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a lot of cricket left in them and Team India would like to see them play for as long as possible.

"I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible." Gambhir added

22 Jul 2024
