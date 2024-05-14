'Only regret' is Suryakumar Yadav: Gautam Gambhir on why KKR never managed to use SKY 'to the best of his potential'
KKR is the only side to have already qualified for the playoffs. The last times Kolkata ended in the top two in the league stage, they went on to win the tournament in 2012 and 2014.
Gautam Gambhir, the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has revealed his greatest regret during his time as the team's captain. The former captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders while speaking to Sportskeeda.com revealed that he never managed to use Suryakumar Yadav to the best of his potential.