Gautam Gambhir stresses Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma’s ‘massive role’ for Champions Trophy 2025, downplays IND - PAK clash

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has stressed the importance of having veteran openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, saying that they will add value not only to the dressing room but also to Indian cricket. Gambhir stated that the duo will have a "massive role" to play in the upcoming marquee tournament and that the two players are hungry.

Notably, Gambhir's statement comes days after both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to deliver in their respective Ranji Trophy matches. The two senior openers have not been at their best for some time now, with Rohit even getting out in the final match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Speaking to Star Sports during Naman Awards on Saturday, Gambhir said, "I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role in the Champions Trophy. And I've said it before as well: those guys are so hungry; they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country,"

Gambhir underplays the importance of India - Pakistan clash: Meanwhile, the Indian head coach has downplayed the importance of the Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan on 23 February, saying that all five league games are important.

Gambhir said, "Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible. And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same,"