Months after opening the position for Indian cricket team's head coach role and search for Rahul Dravid's successor, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as head coach.

Earlier on 13 May, the BCCI invited for the position and the set the deadline ended on 28 May.

Announcing the new development, BCCI wrote, "The BCCI welcomes Gautam Gambhir in his role with Team India. The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket."

After being appointed as India cricket team's head coach, Gambhir took to social media and said that he is 'honoured to be back'.

He wrote, “India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I’m honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been, to make every Indian proud. The men in blue shoulder the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians and I will do everything in my power to make these dreams come true!"

Gambhir's tweet has garnered over 856k views and 106k likes. People also commented on his post.

Here are some comments: The first person to comment was BCCI secretary Jay Shah who said confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Congratulations @GautamGambhir for your new innings as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team. I am sure that your experience, energy, passion, aggression and talent will steer the team on the path of excellence. My best wishes to you. Good luck buddy"

Anil Kumble commented, "Congratulations @GautamGambhir. Wishing you the best!"

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa wrote, “Congratulations @GautamGambhir bro!! Can't wait to see the men's team flourish under your able guidance. Wishing you the best for the new role. Lots of love!!"

Legendary cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, “The most open secret in Indian cricket has finally been revealed. Having known Gautam Gambhir for over 20 years, I am confident he will do a fine job. He can be direct, even blunt, but his heart is in the right place and he cares deeply for Indian cricket."

Cheteshwar Pujara wrote, ". @GautamGambhir Congratulations and best wishes Gauti bhai!"

Kolkata Knight Riders commented, “We can't wait to see you guide Team India towards more glory, Guru Gambhir!"

One user wrote, "The main factor behind 2007 and 2011 worldcup win is finally getting recognition"

A second person wrote, "Best of luck GG, wish to see India win CT 2025, WTC 2025 and WC 2027 atleast + BGT 2024 + T20 WC 2026 in your era. And we all know you can deliver at the grandest stage as always"

A third user wrote, "Congratulations, Gauti. I'm sure you'll phase out the star culture and introduce a team culture that will bring new levels of achievement. Interesting times are coming."

