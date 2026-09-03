Gautam Gambhir to call shots on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Duleep Trophy final; BCCI asks seniors to play domestic cricket

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will have the final call on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma's participation in the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone, starting in Chennai from September 6. Both Sooryavanshi and Tilak played crucial knocks, guiding their respective teams into the semifinals at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds.

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While Sooryavanshi's 92 and 40 proved to be the game-changer for East Zone against defending champions Central Zone, Tilak's unbeaten knocks of 116 and 51 helped South Zone overcome West Zone. Sooryavanshi and Tilak, along with east Zone captain are in the Indian side for the t20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

"The Indian team will assemble in Delhi on either September 9 or 10. If head coach wants all three to report as per T20I team's itinerary, then the trio can't play. But if head coach wants them to play the final and report to Delhi on September 10 late evening, they can also do that," the PTI reported quoting a source after the BCCI review meeting on Thursday in Mumbai.

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While the Indian T20I have a busy September schedule, the ODI squad will get into business at the end of the month against West Indies in a home series. As far as Tests are concerned, India do not face any Test-playing nations until November when they fly out to New Zealand.

As a result, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal will not get much opportunities in the next couple of months. Rahul is expected to be picked for the ODIs against West Indies. “Rahul, Padikkal and Siraj do not have any competitive cricket right now,” the source added.

"The national selectors want any India player who is available should play the Duleep Trophy final. The trio played last on August 27. The next they will play is September 27 against West Indies in the ODIs.

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"Now Padikkal is not a part of ODIs so he might play India A series. But Duleep final if there is a chance, they should play," it said further.

Ajit Agarkar to watch Duleep Trophy final Although the BCCI chairman of selectors was absent from the BCCI review meeting in Mumbai, it has been decided that the former India all-rounder will be present in Chennai to watch the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the M Chidambaram Stadium.

However, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia refused to talk about Agarkar's contract extension. Appointed for the post in 2023, Agarkar's contract gets over on October 4. It will be interesting whether Saikia discusses the matter of his extension with him. During Agarkar's tenure, India won the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026 and also the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

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BCCI applies for Japanese visa for net bowlers In another development, the BCCI has applied for Japanese visas for Mayank Yadav, Kartik Tyagi and left-armer Mohsin Khan as the Indian cricket board are planning to take the trio as net bowlers for the Asian Games 2026, on specific request of head coach VVS Laxman.

It has been a practice for the BCCI to carry net bowlers and the trio are proven T20 performers. "They are not part of official Indian contingent and will only be there till the Indian men play their first game on September 26, provided the BCCI can arrange for their Japanese visa on time before the team departs from Delhi on September 20," the source added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in