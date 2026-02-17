Gautam Gambhir to go back to IPL? India head coach reportedly approached by Rajasthan Royals with lucrative offer

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has got a lucrative offer to return back to IPL cricket if a new report is to be believed. Notably, Gambhir has had a successful IPL career, first as a captain and then as the coach for Kolkata Knight Riders, where he helped the franchise to the 2024 title before being recruited by the senior men's team.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals are set to get new owners and the new management is interested in having Gambhir in the leadership team. Reportedly, one of the new owners of Rajasthan Royals has sent a proposal to Gambhir to act as the franchise’s partner, mentor and CEO.

However, a Supreme Court ruling based on the Lodha Committee’s recommendations states that an individual cannot simultaneously hold a position with the Indian team and an IPL franchise since it would be a conflict of interest. This means Gambhir cannot accept the RR offer while he is the coach of the Indian team.

“A majority of Rajasthan Royals shareholders are selling their stake to the new owners. The deal is currently in a transferable state. One of the owners in RR’s new management has offered Gambhir a two-to-three per cent stake, in addition to the roles of CEO and mentor,” the report states.

Notably, Gambhir has a tenure with the Indian team till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Moreover, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics also set to include cricket as a sport, the former India great would want to see his team getting a gold at the marquee event as well.

Gambhir's tenure as India coach: Gambhir had taken over from Rahul Dravid shortly after the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup in 2024. Since then, Gambhir has managed to build a new-look T20I team after the exits of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. The T20I team has also seen great success and has won bilateral series against the likes of Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and England.