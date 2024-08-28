Gautam Gambhir to Shubman Gill; Indian cricket fraternity hails Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC Chairman

35-year-old Jay Shah made history on Tuesday as he was elected the youngest-ever chairman of the coveted International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah was elected unopposed for the position after the outgoing Chairman Greg Barclay decided not to contest the 3rd straight elections.

Following Shah's elevation to the ICC top post, a whirlwind of wishes started floating around social media. Among the notable names to wish Shah on his new journey were Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, former coach Ravi Shastri and current coach Gautam Gambhir.

Cricket fraternity wishes Jay Shah: India coach Gautam Gambhir while praising Jay Shah's exceptional leadership, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!”

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Shah on his elevation, writing, “Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being elected as the youngest chairman of ICC. Look forward to seeing you take cricket to even greater heights. Your vision and drive will help ICC, just like it did with BCCI.”

Opening batter Shubman Gill also wished Jay Shah on X, writing, “Congratulations on being appointed chairman of the ICC, all the best Jay bhai!”

Former Indian team coach and commentator Ravi Shastri also congratulated Shah on being elected unopposed, writing, “Congratulations to @JayShah on being elected unopposed as ICC Chairman--the youngest ever at just 35! His experience running @BCCI will undoubtedly serve him well. The cricket community can be rest assured that Jay will work tirelessly to help World Cricket and @ICC to realize their full potential and take them to another level,”