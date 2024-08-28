Gautam Gambhir to Shubman Gill; Indian cricket fraternity hails Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, at 35, became the youngest ICC chairman, elected unopposed. Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravi Shastri, and Gautam Gambhir congratulated him. Rohan Jaitley is rumored to replace Shah as BCCI secretary, though it's not confirmed yet.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 08:57 AM IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
BCCI secretary Jay Shah. (Vipin Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)

35-year-old Jay Shah made history on Tuesday as he was elected the youngest-ever chairman of the coveted International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah was elected unopposed for the position after the outgoing Chairman Greg Barclay decided not to contest the 3rd straight elections.

Also Read | Jay Shah becomes youngest-ever ICC chairman, 5th Indian to hold post

Following Shah's elevation to the ICC top post, a whirlwind of wishes started floating around social media. Among the notable names to wish Shah on his new journey were Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, former coach Ravi Shastri and current coach Gautam Gambhir.

Cricket fraternity wishes Jay Shah:

India coach Gautam Gambhir while praising Jay Shah's exceptional leadership, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!”

Also Read | Ex-India coach bats for Kohli: ‘Should’ve continued for as a Test captain’

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Shah on his elevation, writing, “Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being elected as the youngest chairman of ICC. Look forward to seeing you take cricket to even greater heights. Your vision and drive will help ICC, just like it did with BCCI.”

Opening batter Shubman Gill also wished Jay Shah on X, writing, “Congratulations on being appointed chairman of the ICC, all the best Jay bhai!”

 

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar backs Jay Shah for next ICC chairman, slams ‘perennial cribbers’

Former Indian team coach and commentator Ravi Shastri also congratulated Shah on being elected unopposed, writing, “Congratulations to @JayShah on being elected unopposed as ICC Chairman--the youngest ever at just 35! His experience running @BCCI will undoubtedly serve him well. The cricket community can be rest assured that Jay will work tirelessly to help World Cricket and @ICC to realize their full potential and take them to another level,”

Who replaces Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?

According to a recent report in Dainik Bhaskar, Jay Shah will be replaced in the BCCI by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, son of late politician Arun Jaitley. Other names being linked with the post include Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, Punjab's Dilsher Khanna, Goa's Vipul Phadke and Chhattisgarh's Prabhtej Bhatia. However, it is yet to be confirmed who will fill the empty shoes.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:57 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsGautam Gambhir to Shubman Gill; Indian cricket fraternity hails Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC Chairman

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    151.60
    09:42 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.75 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel

    153.45
    09:42 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.25 (-0.81%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.10
    09:42 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    1.8 (1.04%)

    Tata Power

    432.00
    09:42 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    4 (0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    GMM Pfaudler

    1,474.70
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    117.7 (8.67%)

    NBCC India

    190.25
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    12.6 (7.09%)

    Tata Investment Corporation

    7,873.05
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    500.75 (6.79%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    913.70
    09:27 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    32.85 (3.73%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.000.00
      Chennai
      73,195.000.00
      Delhi
      74,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue