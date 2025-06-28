Gautam Gambhir told to ‘deliver the results’ in IND vs ENG Test series with ‘no excuse’; ‘He's been losing and losing’

Coaching a Test side always comes with loads of pressure as Gautam Gambhir is certainly feeling the heat after losing seven out of 11 matches so far, starting from September last year. India's only Test wins under Gambhir as a head coach came against Bangladesh (two) and Australia (one) in 2024.

India's recent five-wicket drubbing at the hands of England in Leeds despite five of the visiting players scoring hundreds, added more misery to Gambhir's future as the head coach of the national team.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra ripped apart Gambhir, stating the 43-year-old can't run from accountability. “There is a lot of pressure on Gautam Gambhir. The pressure is absolutely mounting," Chopra said about his former Delhi teammate on his YouTube channel.

Gambhir started with two wins against Bangladesh at home before being whitewashed by New Zealand 0-3. India did start the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with a win in Perth, but lost three out of the remaining four Tests to lose on a spot at the World Test Championship final.

No excuse if you can't deliver: Aakash Chopra The highlight of India's loss at Headingley was poor fielding and lower order batting collapses in both innings. While the visitors lost seven wickets for 41 runs in the first innings, they lost six for around 30 runs in the second. Seven missed catches, including four from Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed to India's meek surrender.

“He has been losing and losing,” added Chopra. ”In Test cricket, I think the questions are going to be there. And I think there is a lot of pressure on this series. If this series doesn't go well, God forbid, I hope it goes well. I really want Indian cricket to do well. But if the England series doesn't go too well, then there will be a question mark.

