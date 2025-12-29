Gautam Gambhir told to return to domestic cricket amid India's Test struggles; ‘He could become the Ranji Trophy coach’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was suggested to return to domestic cricket to learn how to build a team in red-ball cricket, amid the national team's struggles in white-ball format. Ever since Gambhir took over the job in 2024, India managed to win just seven Tests out of total 19 so far.

Although the Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, both in 2025 under Gambhir, India's Test whitewashes against New Zealand (0-3 in 2024) and South Africa (0-2 in 2025), both at home, laid bare Gambhir's coaching credentials in the longest format.

India had lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia too in 2025. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar felt Gambhir should take up coaching in the Ranji Trophy. “Gautam Gambhir is a good coach in white-ball cricket because he has been successful,” Panesar told ANI.

“He could become the Ranji Trophy coach, and he should talk to the coaches who have coached in the Ranji Trophy about how you build a team in red ball cricket,” added the England spinner with Indian roots.

Gautam Gambhir road to India coach's job A former India opener, Gambhir has been been equally successful in Tests and white-ball cricket during his playing tenure. Following his retirement, Gambhir took up the mentorship role in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his first two seasons, Gambhir guided Lucknow Super Giants to back-to-back playoff finishes in 2022 and 2023.

He returned to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 season, guiding them to their third IPL title, which played a crucial role in him being appointed as the head coach of the Indian national team. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin retiring from Tests, Panesar felt it will take time for the Indian team to rebuild.

Is Gautam Gambhir to be replaced in Tests? Following India's 0-2 drubbing against South Africa, rumours were rife that former India great VVS Laxman might replace Gambhir for India's Test coach's job. Denying all claims, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called them "factually incorrect and baseless news".

“This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps,” Saikia told ANI.

