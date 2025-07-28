Gautam Gambhir, Washington Sundar laud Rishabh Pant's fighting spirit in Manchester Test: ‘Country is proud’

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant showed great tenacity and grit when he came on to bat in the first innings of the Manchester Test despite having a fractured toe. The left-handed batter had hurt his foot badly earlier in the innings but, seeing the situation of the match, decided to come back to the ground — with a roaring applause from the crowd — and take his team to a position of strength.

Pant was even seen coming to the ground in crutches and, if Indian batting coach is to be believed, was ready to bat on the fifth day of the match. Thankfully, a partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar ensured that Pant didn’t have to bat in the final innings of the match.

The left-handed batter has now been ruled out of the series and will not feature in the final match at the Oval, but his teammates had a lot to say about the grit shown by him.

Gautam Gambhir - Washington Sundar laud Rishabh Pant: In a video released by BCCI, India head coach Gautam Gambhir can be seen lavishing praises on Pant for his heroics in the first innings, where he scored a half century despite a broken foot.

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh you have done. I hate talking about individuals, I've never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You hve not only inspired this dressing room, but you've inspired the next generation. This is what you've done and that is the legacy which you have created yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. ” Gambhir said in the video.

“Very very well done from everyone and the country will always be proud.” he further added.

Meanwhile, India's Manchester hero Sundar was also in awe of Pant's bravado, stating, “It's very difficult to even put in the feeling he would be going through in words, because he's fractured his toe and he is in pain. When I saw his foot, it was swollen really badly. I think for him to even walking around takes a lot, but he did a lot more than that. The whole country is proud of him and he is just the son of our country. ”

Speaking about his batting in the video, Pant said, “Just a gesture from my side. Whatever it takes to make our team win or put the team forward, instead of thinking about the personal goal that was all.”