Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Akram lambast Rohit Sharma's WC move, say 'If you weren't confident of Suryakumar..'
Cricketing legends Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Akram have pointed out Rohit Sharma's crucial moves in the final against Australia, that resulted in its defeat.
With Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team failing to win ICC Men's World Cup 2023, while playing against Pat Cummins-led Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, critics and experts have started doing their analysis on why India failed despite being the outright favorites after a 10-match winning streak.