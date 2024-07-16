Gautam Gambhir’s ’aggression’ will...: Brett Lee comments on India’s new Head Coach

Gautam Gambhir transitions from KKR to head coach of Indian cricket team. Brett Lee commends Gambhir's success and team-building skills. Support staff appointments pending, Gambhir aims for Morne Morkel, Abhishek Nayar, and Ryan ten Doeschate.

Updated16 Jul 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Bret Lee has commented on Gautam Gambhir’s appointment as new India coach.

After a successful stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir was given a big promotion last week when he was named the next head coach of the Indian cricket team. Gambhir is set to take charge in his new role from the Sri Lanka series later this month.

Ahead of the series, Gambhir has received a massive thumbs-up from former KKR teammate Brett Lee, who said the 42-year-old is always at the top of his game and has done a great job whenever he's been given the opportunity.

 

In an interaction with The Times of India, Lee said, “He's (Gautam Gambhir) done a terrific job every time he's had an opportunity. The Indian Premier League title with KKR is the best example. He's always been there, always at the top of his game. He finds a way to unite his players and graft his team together. He builds a solid structure. He has been a terrific player, and his aggression and winning attitude will help India. He has shone internationally as a player. India is in safe hands with Gautam Gambhir as coach. Congratulations to Rahul for finishing on a high.”

Lee also commented on India's T20 World Cup triumph and the retirement of veteran players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He said, “Virat and Rohit have moved on from the game. There were players from the Australian cricket team who also hung up their boots. So, it was a swan song for a number of players from different countries around the world. One thing I will say is that India played the perfect style of cricket in the T20 World Cup. They looked like a strong side, to be very honest.”

 

Gautam Gambhir's support staff yet to be finalized:

Notably, BCCI has yet to announce the support staff for the new team India set up under Gautam Gambhir's aegis. While Gambhir reportedly wanted Johnty Rhodes and R Vinay Kumar in his team, BCCI is said to have rejected the new coach's choices.

Reports suggest Gambhir is currently gunning for Morne Morkel, Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate in his support staff. However, BCCI is reportedly looking to retain T Dilip from the Dravid support staff while Zaheer Khan is being looked as the potential option for bowling coach.

 

 

 

 

