Gautam Gambhir's chat with Rohit Sharma before AUS vs IND ODIs goes viral; ‘daddy hundreds coming soon from Hitman’

Ever since the Indian team hit the ground running on Thursday in Perth, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have grabbed the headlines. Former captains of the Indian team, both Rohit and Kohli are returning to Indian dressing room after seven months. The India vs Australia ODI series is crucial for both the sides in a buildup to the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the Indian fans are only concerned about the start batting duo.

Among the buzz, a short video clip of Rohit with head coach Gautam Gambhir, went viral on social media. In the video, shared by Star Sports, Rohit and Gambhir are seen having a serious discussion during their first training session before the visuals changed to Rohit's batting practice. The video might of just few second, but it made fans go crazy online.

According to several media reports, both Rohit and Gambhir had a long chat before the former went into the nets.

Watch Rohit's chat with Gambhir

Like Virat Kohli, Rohit is returning to the Indian side after seven months - for the first time since leading the Men in Blue to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He has already retired from T20Is in 2024 and called time in his career in the longest format earlier this year. In fact, Rohit was replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain when the squads for the Australian tour was announced.

Currently Gill is the ODI and Test captain while Suryakumar Yadav leads the T20I side. At nets, a lean Rohit looked in great touch as he played the bowlers with ease. In India, Rohit trained at the Shivaji Park under the watchful eyes of former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

The former skipper also shed a lot of weight post Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year. The video of Rohit and Gambhir's chat created a lot of buzz with the fans going gaga on social media. “The daddy hundreds is coming soon from Hitman,” an user wrote.

“Let's imagine wee hear first ball of Rohit Sharma in 6s Waoo what a start we feel very very lucky,” another user wrote.

