Gautam Gambhir meets Jay Shah after IPL 2024 final amid India Head Coach rumours. Netizens react: ‘Salary kitna loge
KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir met BCCI secretary Jay Shah after IPL 2024 final. KKR won their first IPL trophy in 10 years. Speculations about replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach are rife.
Amidst rising speculations about possible candidates for replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir had a warm meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah post the IPL 2024 final. Notably, KKR, who had a new mentor this season, defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch their first IPL trophy in 10 years.