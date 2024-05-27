KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir met BCCI secretary Jay Shah after IPL 2024 final. KKR won their first IPL trophy in 10 years. Speculations about replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach are rife.

Amidst rising speculations about possible candidates for replacing Rahul Dravid as India head coach, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir had a warm meeting with BCCI secretary Jay Shah post the IPL 2024 final. Notably, KKR, who had a new mentor this season, defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch their first IPL trophy in 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tenure of current India head coach, Rahul Dravid, had expired after last year's ODI World Cup. However, BCCI had decided to provide Dravid with a short term extension in view of the T20 World starting in June.

BCCI had also opened applications for the post of India head coach earlier this month. seeking long term candidate who would guide the Men in Blue till the ODI World Cup in 2027. The top names doing the round for Head coach position are NCA head VVS Laxman, CSK coach Stephen Fleming and former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardhane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the most prominent name amongst the candidates to replace Rahul Dravid is reported to Gautam Gambhir. A recent report by Danik Jagran had stated that Gambhir is also keen on applying for India head coach position but only if he is given a ‘selection guarantee’. This means that Gambhir will apply for the post only if he is sure to get the job. He doesn’t want to be just another applicant for the top post, as per the publication.

‘Credit’ to Gautam Gambhir for IPL 2024 victory: Rinku Singh In an interaction after the match, KKR batter Riku Singh credit the team's success in IPL 2024 to Gautam Gambhir. He said, "Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan,"

