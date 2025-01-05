Gautam Gambhir’s stern message after India’s BGT 2024-25 loss: ‘I would want everyone to play domestic cricket if they…’

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said he wants every cricketer to play domestic cricket if they have commitments towards red-ball cricket after their loss against 1-3 loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday. One of the major reasons for India's downfall in the BGT was their fragile batting line up.

Out of 10 innings, the Indian batters could manage 300-plus totals only on two occasions. While Gambhir didn't name anyone, his message clearly indicates the need for seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to go back to the domestic circuit and find their mojo back before India's next Test series against England.

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game. If they are available and they have the commitment to play red ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want," Gambhir said at the post match press conference on Sunday.

While Rohit could manage just 31 runs in his five innings in Australia at a disappointing average of little more than six, Kohli's egoistic approach towards deliveries outside the off-stump brought his downfall on the tour.

Baring the 100 not out in Perth, the former India captain manage only 90 runs in his remaining eight innings Down Under this time. In fact, Kohli fell for his outside the off-stump trap eight times during the tour.

Gambhir's comments come after the senior players in the side like Kohli and Rohit avoid playing domestic cricket despite being repeatedly asked to play by the BCCI top brass. In July last year before India gruelling Test season, then BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it clear that even star cricketers must make themselves available for domestic engagements when they are free from national duty.

Gambhir backs Ro-Ko to excel With Kohli and Rohit's form with the bat became one of the major talking points, Gambhir backed the Indian duo to excel as they still have the hunger within themselves and will decide on their Test future keeping the team's best interest in mind.

“They are tough people with hunger, they'll decide what is best for Indian cricket. To keep the dressing room happy, I have to be honest and fair to everyone. Rohit Sharma showed accountability at the top,” said the head coach.