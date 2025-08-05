Gautam Gambhir's never-seen-before dressing room celebration: Watch India coach's raw emotions after Oval triumph

Gautam Gambhir celebrated like never before after Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson to help India script one of the memorable Test wins on English soil. Resuming the fifth day of the fifth Test on 339/6 and needing only 35 runs to win, England lost their last four wickets for 28 runs, with Siraj taking three of them. The win also helped India secure a 2-2 draw in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, recently renamed from the Pataudi Trophy.

In a video shared by the BCCI, the whole Indian dressing room stood in anticipation as the players took the final wickets on Monday morning. Soon after the final wicket fell, Gambhir was mobbed by his support staff as the Indian head coach screamed like a child in celebration. The former India opener also jumped in bowling coach Morne Morkel's lap and clutched the South African like he never wanted to leave him.

Later, Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional hug with captain Shubman Gill as India avoided a series defeat. It was also the first time India drew a Test series under Gambhir's guidance.

What does the series draw mean for Gautam Gambhir? Pressure was mounting on Gambhir. Since taking charge from Rahul Dravid in 2024, Gambhir's guidance has resulted in India managing only five wins, two draws, and eight losses in 15 Tests. With Test series losses against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away), saving the Test series against England came as a sigh of relief for the 43-year-old.

This was also India's first Test win in the fifth game of a series away from home. The six-run win was also India's lowest in terms of margin. Previously, India's narrowest win in terms of runs came against Australia in 2004 at the Wankhede Stadium when the hosts won by 13 runs.